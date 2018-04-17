FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Girl power is always in style, and Fort Worth Magazine is showing you how to wear it on your sleeve. This spring’s fashion is all about femininity — bright colors, patterns and graphic prints.

Some of the styles might even look a little familiar. “The ’80s are coming back. A nod to the ’90s coming back,” stated Kendall Louis with Fort Worth Magazine. “Don’t shy away from it.”

Alice + Olivia, Chanel and Gucci are among the popular designers being featured by Fort Worth Magazine. And don’t forget to check out local boutiques like Beehive.

Find out more about this spring’s fashion in the April issue of Fort Worth Magazine.