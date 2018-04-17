DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Hundreds of North Texas are weighing in after CBS 11’s Consumer Justice investigation into high Atmos Energy bills.

Nearly two hundred people have commented on the CBS DFW Facebook page and contacted our Consumer Justice team about the high bills.

More than 136 people have complained to the Dallas Better Business Bureau about the skyrocketing bills.

Atmos Energy has an “F” rating with the BBB.

“These increases were really large, in some cases people said their bills were $50 or $60 a month and have sky rocketed to $600 a month,” said Phylissia Clark, vice president of public relations and communications with the Dallas BBB.

Customers like Lisa Campbell and her neighbors in North Oak Cliff said their bills have doubled, tripled and even quadrupled.

“Your consumer doesn’t take lightly to being overcharged, overbilled and ignored,” said Campbell.

Atmos told Consumer Justice the high bills are due in part to the cold winter and customers using more natural gas than they realize.

Atmos is scheduled to appear before Dallas City Council Wednesday to talk about the recent explosion in Northwest Dallas, the repairs in that area and these high bills.