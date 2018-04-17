MIAMI (AP) – Guard Kameron McGusty is transferring to the University of Miami after two seasons at Oklahoma.

McGusty announced his decision Monday on Twitter. He averaged 8.0 points in 32 games last season, including eight starts, and averaged 10.9 as a freshman, when he started 17 games.

The native of Katy, Texas, will be eligible to play for Miami beginning in 2019-20.

Last week, guard Anthony Mack said he was transferring to Miami. Mack didn’t play as a freshman at Wyoming last season.

