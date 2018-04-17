PHILADELPHIA (CBSDFW.COM) – A Southwest flight from New York City to Dallas made an emergency landing in Philadelphia due to, what the NTSB calls, an engine failure, which caused a window to blow out. One person has died, according to officials.

Southwest flight #1380 was leaving LaGuardia Airport in New York and was on its way to Dallas.

Chopper video showed passengers being evacuated from the plane. Officials say passengers exited the airplane via a mobile stairway and were bussed to the terminal.

In a press conference by the National Transportation Safety Board, officials said one person died, but there has been no word of an exact cause of death. Seven passengers were also treated for minor injuries.

Southwest Airlines released a statement offering its condolences to those affected by the incident:

We are deeply saddened to confirm that there is one fatality resulting from this accident. The entire Southwest Airlines Family is devastated and extends its deepest, heartfelt sympathy to the Customers, employees, family members and loved ones affected by this tragic event. We have activated our emergency response team and are deploying every resource to support those affected by this tragedy. For a message from Gary Kelly, Southwest Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, please click here. The aircraft involved today was a Boeing 737-700 (N772SW) and was enroute from New York LaGuardia (LGA) to Dallas Love Field (DAL). In total, the flight had 144 Customers and five Southwest Crewmembers onboard. We extend our heartfelt appreciation to the Southwest Pilots and Flight Attendants who acted professionally and swiftly to take care of our Customers during the emergency diversion and landing.

The Federal Aviation Administration said according to preliminary details, “The crew reported damage to one of the aircraft’s engines, as well as the fuselage and at least one window.

Marty Martinez from Dallas was on the flight where he livestreamed as the plane was making its emergency landing, saying “Something is wrong with our plane! It appears we are going down! Emergency landing!! Southwest flight from NYC to Dallas!!”

In another post, Martinez described the scene inside the plane after the reported blow out of the engine. “Engine exploded in the air and blew open window 3 seats away from me,” he said in the post.

“We were probably going down for 10 or 15 minutes. And, of course, everyone is freaking out, everyone is crying. It was the scariest experience,” he told CBS News. “I thought it was going to be our last few moments on Earth.”

Martinez also told CBS News, “Once that window exploded and to see the flight attendants all crying we knew that something was really bad.”

In a tweet, Martinez said, he “bought WiFi as the plane was going down” because he wanted to reach his loved ones.

I literally bought WiFi as the plane was going down because I wanted to be able to reach the people I loved…thinking these were my final moments. @mtranchin @SocialRevolt_ pic.twitter.com/GW2uz2YtV2 — Marty Martinez (@MartyTakesDAL) April 17, 2018

A photo taken by passenger Joe Marcus shows the damage that caused the flight to make the emergency landing.

Another photo from Matt Tranchin on Twitter shows the a window that was blown out due to the engine failure.

The FAA is investigating the incident, along with the NTSB. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.