NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Preparing your tax returns may not be the most stress-free, relaxing venture — and that has companies trying to ease your pain with some Tax Day deals.
Dozens of national and local businesses are rolling out specials on April 17, this year’s deadline for filing federal tax returns.
The bulk of the deals are only offered on the official Internal Revenue Service tax filing deadline day, April 17, but a few started early or extend later.
Here are a few of the Tax Day deals across North Texas:
Applebee’s
It may not be an exclusive tax day freebee, but the “dollarita” — a margarita that costs one dollar — is back this month. The promotion began on April 1 and is available only for dine-in customers.
Boston Market
Participating Boston Market restaurants nationwide will offer a $10.40 Tax Day Special on April 17, which includes a half chicken individual meal with two sides, cornbread, and a regular fountain drink.
Chili’s
Participating locations have a $5 Cuervo Blue Margarita special for Tax Day Tuesday. No coupon is required. Just ask your server for this special offer.
Chuck E. Cheese
Chuck E. Cheese is providing a buy one, get one free offer on cheese pizzas from April 17 to 19, citing the tax deadline as a stressful time for families. For every large pizza ordered, the chain will provide one large cheese pizza for free.
Corner Bakery
Mix and match two full-sized breakfast, lunch or dinner items for $10.40 at participating locations Tuesday through Thursday in-cafe only.
Firehouse Subs
Firehouse Subs customers get a free medium sub when they purchase a full price medium or large sub, chips and a drink (valid Tuesday, April 17 through Thursday, April 19, 2018). Click here for the link to the offer.
P.F. Chang’s
On Monday and Tuesday get 15% off takeout orders at P.F. Chang’s restaurants with the promo code TAXDAY. The offer applies to both phone and online orders.
Quiznos
The sandwich chain is offering another 1040 special — a discount of 10.40 percent from any purchase, including catering, on Tuesday. The company said customers who download its loyalty app will also receive a free four-inch sub sandwich.
Schlotsky’s
The Tax Day special at Schlotzsky’s will net you a free sandwich — just buy a bag of chips and a medium drink you’ll get a small Original sandwich for free.
Office Depot
Click here for a coupon to get up to five pounds of documents shredded for free at Office Max and Office Depot. The offer is good through April 28.
Staples
More free shredding, but this time at Staples where you can get a pound of documents shredded for free through April 21. Click here for the coupon.