VIDOR (AP) — Texas authorities are seeking fresh leads in the 1991 death of a woman whose case is seen as an inspiration for the Academy Award-winning film “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a release Tuesday that it’s raised to $6,000 the reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the death of 34-year-old Kathy Page.

After her death Page’s father, James Fulton, rented billboards accusing Vidor police of failing to properly investigate the killing.

The Dallas Morning News reports that in 2000, a civil jury found Page’s estranged husband, Steve Page, liable in a wrongful-death suit and awarded her family $150,000.

British-Irish director Martin McDonaugh has said the film was inspired by billboards he saw during U.S. travels decades ago, but hasn’t specified exactly where.