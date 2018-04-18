CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The Ones for Texas, welcomes […]
BARBARA BUSH DEAD AT 92: Funeral Arrangements Set | Social Media Reacts | Remembered In Dallas | Photo Gallery
Filed Under:Best Of, Eat See Play, Kena Sosa, play
Photo Credit: Thinkstock

By Kena Sosa

With countless reasons to celebrate the spring, it’s time to add one more. Cinco de mayo is upon us. So get ready for some food, beverages, culture and plenty of excitement!

30th Annual Multicultural Cinco de Mayo Health/Education/Job Fair
Senter Park Recreation Center
901 S. Senter Road
Irving, TX 75060
www.eventbrite.com

For three decades, thousands have taken part in the Multicultural Cinco de Mayo Health/Education/Job Fair in Irving, serving as a cultural hub for the local community. This year the event will be held on May 5th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., bursting with thrilling games and crafts for kids while adults will be entertained and enchanted by the exhibitors, a zumba class, savory food and mariachi music. The entire family or even those who attend with their amigos will get a kick out of dance performances from Mexico and South America. Peruse the job fair, applaud the pageant, and get to know what the community can do when joining forces in multicultural unity and appreciation this Cinco de Mayo in Irving.

Cinco de Mayo Casino Mixer
6363 N. Highway 161, Suite 100
Irving, TX 75038
www.eventbrite.com

Bring your Cinco de Mayo luck to the table on Thursday, May 3rd from 2 to 5 p.m. to play your finest casino games including blackjack and roulette all while helping those in need. Guests are encouraged to bring donations for the Irving Cares Food Bank at this event and participate in raffles for prizes.

Dallas’ Best Taco & Margarita Tour-Cinco De Mayo Edition (Dallas Bites!)
Dallas, TX
www.dallasbychocolate.com

Festively put together by Dallas Bites!, associated with Dallas By Chocolate Tours, this Cinco de Mayo you can fill your stomach to the brim on the Dallas’ Best Taco & Margarita Tour. Dallas Bites! provides the transportation, fun facts about the city, the food and the theme and drinks aboard the tour bus, and yummies at several Dallas and Fort Worth area stops. Traveling between stops is anything but boring as a knowledgeable foodie will narrate the in’s and out’s of tacos and margaritas all over the metroplex. Get your tacos and your tipsy on with Dallas Bites! for Cinco de Mayo.

The Derby Day Party 2 @ The W
The W Hotel
2440 Victory Park Lane
Dallas, TX 75219
(972) 365-1364
www.eventbrite.com

For something a little less conventional for Cinco de Mayo, try The Derby Day Party 2 at the W hotel. Up on the 33rd floor in the Altitude Lounge, from 3 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., friends can come and strut their Kentucky Derby style and show off their holiday spirit. Men should dress in suits, blazers and bowties, while ladies attend in spring dresses and hats. Valet parking is available, but show up early because admission with RSVP is free before 4 o’clock. Those who prefer to be fashionably late will pay $5 admission to schmooze and mingle with Dallas’ top party goers.

EGWA Fort Worth Iron Horse
6200 Skylark Circle
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
www.ewgafortworth.com/home

Instead of imbibing and driving, try just driving golf balls for a hole in one. All are invited to join in for the EGWA Fort Worth Iron Horse event, to witness or play with teammates for a half an hour clinic. Register before April 21 for a complimentary round and hope you get a hole in one instead of a hole in cinco while you celebrate.

