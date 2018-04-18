CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The Ones for Texas, welcomes […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDNewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North Texas for more than 90 years. KRLD is the place to go for breaking news, local news and severe weather information. We update traffic & weather together on the 8s. KRLD began broadcasting on Halloween Day, 1926 from a small second floor room at the Adolphus […]
105.3 The FanAs the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with 100,000 watts of power to cover the Metroplex with relatable sports talk programming for everyone. The Fan is proud to be the flagship of the Dallas Cowboys Radio Network, the Texas Rangers Radio Network, NFL Football, NCAA Football and NCAA Basketball. […]
LIVE - NTSB Press Conference Expected Soon - Latest On The Southwest Flight #1380 Engine Failure | Read More
BARBARA BUSH DEAD AT 92: Funeral Arrangements Set | Social Media Reacts | Remembered In Dallas | Photo Gallery
Filed Under:cats, Chris Melore, Local TV, north carolina, Pet Adoption, SPCA, talkers

RALEIGH (CBS Local) – A cat named Toby missed his former owners so much that he walked 12 miles to be with them again. Unfortunately, the North Carolina family didn’t repay Toby’s amazing loyalty and tried to have a local shelter euthanize him.

According to the SPCA of Wake County, Toby’s former owners didn’t want a cat anymore and gave him to another family. The seven-year-old missed his old home so much he reportedly sneaked out and walked all the way back to his former address. “When he arrived, he was met with heartbreak. The family he thought had loved him took him to a shelter and asked staff to euthanize him,” SPCA workers wrote in an April 4 Facebook post.

Luckily the shelter did not honor the unnamed family’s request and sent Toby to the SPCA facility in Raleigh. The loyal feline’s story was quickly spread on social media and Toby even became the face of the organization’s 2018 SPCA Dog Walk fundraiser in May.

After being rejected twice by the same family, the seven-year-old’s story does have a happy ending as another family stepped up to adopt Toby on April 16. The SPCA says Toby’s new family includes “three new siblings (one feline and two human) and a cat-savvy mom to show him what a loving family is really like.”

SPCA of Wake County has raised over $64,000 for their May 6 event which benefits homeless pets.

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch