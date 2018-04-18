CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The Ones for Texas, welcomes […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDNewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North Texas for more than 90 years. KRLD is the place to go for breaking news, local news and severe weather information. We update traffic & weather together on the 8s. KRLD began broadcasting on Halloween Day, 1926 from a small second floor room at the Adolphus […]
105.3 The FanAs the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with 100,000 watts of power to cover the Metroplex with relatable sports talk programming for everyone. The Fan is proud to be the flagship of the Dallas Cowboys Radio Network, the Texas Rangers Radio Network, NFL Football, NCAA Football and NCAA Basketball. […]
Former First Lady Barbara Bush Dead At 92 | Photo Gallery | Video | Social Media Reaction | Barbara Bush Remembered In Dallas | Things To Know About Barbara Bush | Agent Cherishes Time He Protected Barbara Bush
Filed Under:"A Higher Loyalty", CBS, Donald Trump, fbi, James Comey, Local TV, Pinot Noir, russia, Stephen Colbert, Television, The Late Show, Wine

NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM/CNN Money) – Former FBI director James Comey sat down with Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show” on Tuesday for a wide-ranging interview that touched on President Donald Trump, the Russia investigation and a little bit of red wine.

“When you were fired,” Colbert said during the taping, “you say in the book that, when it was over, you flew back on a plane to the east coast drinking Pinot Noir in a paper cup.” The host then pulled out the bottle of wine and two paper cups and made a toast with Comey.

“To the truth,” Colbert said.

The late night show was Comey’s latest stop on his book tour for “A Higher Loyalty,” a new memoir that offers insight into his termination as FBI director. The book, which officially went on sale Tuesday, is shaping up to be one of the biggest bestsellers of the year. Comey’s publisher printed 850,000 copies to meet the expected demand.

screen shot 2018 04 18 at 7 50 22 am Stephen Colbert & James Comey Talk Trump & Russia Over Pinot Noir

(credit: CBS)

“Of all the people to be fired by Donald Trump, my guest tonight is definitely one of them,” Colbert said, introducing Comey to the audience. The former FBI director walked out onto the stage to a standing ovation. The two men then talked for more than 30 minutes.

Colbert kicked off the conversation by asking Comey for his loyalty, and insight into the Russia investigation that isn’t public.

“Can you tell me?” Colbert asked.

“Uh, no,” Comey answered.

“Okay, drink some more wine,” Colbert said.

The conversation moved quickly and culminated in a lightning round of questions.

“What happens if Mueller gets fired,” Colbert asked. “Does the investigation go on?”

“I think you would need to fire everyone in the Justice Department and the FBI to stop that investigation,” Comey replied.

“Well, it’s hard to fire the FBI director, too,” Colbert said.

Colbert’s relentless mockery of the Trump administration has helped him top his rivals in the ratings by a sizable margin. The ratings reports on Monday showed that Colbert averaged 4 million viewers in the first quarter of 2018, which amounts to a 20 percent spike compared to 2017 and a staggering 1.2 million more viewers than rival Jimmy Fallon.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Cable News Network contributed to this report.)

Comments
  1. Brian Maziasz says:
    April 18, 2018 at 8:49 am

    Colbert is a major doosh !!!! Don Rickles wannabe !!!

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch