MIAMI (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Target stores in Texas and Florida are now offering drive-up service.

The retail chain announced Tuesday customers at more than 250 stores in the two states can now buy items without leaving their car.

The service began last fall in Minneapolis, where the company is headquartered. Target hopes to expand the curbside pickup service to nearly 1,000 stores across the U.S. by the end of the year.

Orders can be placed with the Target mobile app and should be ready in less than two hours. The app will then alert the customer as soon as their order is filled and ready. Customers then park in “Drive Up” designated spots outside the store and employees bring out the orders.

Other states with Target’s drive-up service are Oklahoma, Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina.

Walmart officers a similar drive-up service for groceries at some locations, but Target’s service applies to any in-stock items at the store.

Both retailers have previously offered in-store pickup.

