CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The Ones for Texas, welcomes […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDNewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North Texas for more than 90 years. KRLD is the place to go for breaking news, local news and severe weather information. We update traffic & weather together on the 8s. KRLD began broadcasting on Halloween Day, 1926 from a small second floor room at the Adolphus […]
105.3 The FanAs the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with 100,000 watts of power to cover the Metroplex with relatable sports talk programming for everyone. The Fan is proud to be the flagship of the Dallas Cowboys Radio Network, the Texas Rangers Radio Network, NFL Football, NCAA Football and NCAA Basketball. […]
Former First Lady Barbara Bush Dead At 92 | Photo Gallery | Video | Social Media Reaction | Barbara Bush Remembered In Dallas | Things To Know About Barbara Bush | Agent Cherishes Time He Protected Barbara Bush
Filed Under:Alibaba, Amazon, Black Friday, Black Friday Deals, Discounts, E-Commerce, Furniture, online commerce, online retailers, Prime Day, Singles Day, Target, walmart, Way Day, Wayfair

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon started Prime Day. Alibaba capitalized on Singles Day. Now another e-commerce company is hoping for success with an invented shopping holiday.

Online furniture seller Wayfair is calling April 25 Way Day and will offer discounts that it says are comparable to its Black Friday deals.

wayfair Wayfair Follows Amazon With Its Own Made Up Holiday: Way Day

Those kind of days are a tactic online retailers use to try to increase customer excitement and boost sales. Amazon launched Prime Day in 2015 to mark its 20th anniversary and has brought it back every July since. Singles Day was started in the 1990s by Chinese college students as a version of Valentine’s Day for people without dates, but it has since been closely linked with Alibaba, which adopted it as a shopping event about a decade ago. Both have become windfalls for the companies.

Wayfair, which is much smaller than Amazon and Alibaba, says it’s holding Way Day in the spring when people tend to move or clean out their houses and may be looking to buy new home goods. It has also seen more competition from Amazon, Target and Walmart, which are selling more furniture online than in the past.

The Boston-based company says Way Day may return next year if it performs well.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch