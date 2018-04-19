CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The Ones for Texas, welcomes […]
HOUSTON (CBS Local) – A former 911 operator in Houston is headed to jail after an investigation revealed that the emergency center worker hung up on thousands of people who were calling for help.

Crenshanda Williams was sentenced to 10 days in prison and 18 months on probation for interfering with emergency telephone calls. According to KHOU, the 44-year-old was working as an emergency operator in Houston from 2015 to 2016. During that time, Williams registered thousands of “short calls” which lasted less than 20 seconds from citizens seeking help before being disconnected.

911 Operator Found Guilty Of Hanging Up On Callers Heads To Jail

Crenshanda Williams (Credit: Houston PD)

Investigators claim the former dispatcher hung up on people reporting various crimes ranging from robberies, to speeding vehicles, to homicides. “The citizens of Harris County rely on 911 operators to dispatch help in their time of need,” Harris County prosecutor Lauren Reeder said, via the Houston Chronicle.

Williams reportedly told investigators that she hung up on callers because she did want to speak to anyone at those times. “She was going through a hard time in her life, and she was a poor performing worker at the Houston Emergency Center,” her attorney Franklin Bynum said. Bynum added that “systemic” problems at the Houston Emergency Center were the real issue in the case and planned to appeal his client’s sentence.

