FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A teenager on her way to school Thursday morning was injured after an abduction attempt in west Fort Worth.

Police say the incident happened just before 7 a.m. near the corner of Calmont Avenue and Laredo Drive.

According to police, the girl — between 13 and 15 years old –was physically assaulted by an unknown suspect. She was able to get away and get help.

The suspect fled the scene. There is currently no description available.

The girl was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Fort Worth ISD said the teen attends International Newcomers Academy. There has been no word yet if there will be extra patrols or how parents will be notified.