CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The Ones for Texas, welcomes […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDNewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North Texas for more than 90 years. KRLD is the place to go for breaking news, local news and severe weather information. We update traffic & weather together on the 8s. KRLD began broadcasting on Halloween Day, 1926 from a small second floor room at the Adolphus […]
105.3 The FanAs the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with 100,000 watts of power to cover the Metroplex with relatable sports talk programming for everyone. The Fan is proud to be the flagship of the Dallas Cowboys Radio Network, the Texas Rangers Radio Network, NFL Football, NCAA Football and NCAA Basketball. […]
Filed Under:Apps, Chris Melore, Code, google, Local TV, Smartphones, talkers

CBS Local — For many children computers have become the biggest resource when it comes to learning, socializing, and entertainment. With computer science becoming a bigger part of the world, some children are overtaking their parents in their knowledge of computer coding.

Google is now trying to help adults keep up with their tech-savvy kids by introducing an app designed to teach people how to code. The tech giant has launched an app called Grasshopper which turns learning how to write JavaScript into a more entertaining mobile game experience.

“Coding, sometimes called computer programming, is how we communicate with computers,” the app’s website explains. “You can use this skill to make websites and apps, process data, and do lots of other cool things.”

The free app for both iOS and Android is reportedly designed to address three major factors adults said were keeping them from learning about computer science: time, access, and money. “You run up against a lot of these things as an adult, often being told that it’s too complicated, or you just don’t know where to start,” Grasshopper founder and Google product manager Laura Holmes told Time. “We’re trying to be the launchpad.”

Through daily or weekly puzzles which make players input lines of code to reach a goal, Grasshopper is now taking their “fun and easy way” to learn computer programming public. Five thousand people reportedly graduated from the interactive training course while it was being tested by Google.

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch