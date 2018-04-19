HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – More than 100 Houston residents came to city hall to honor former First Lady Barbara Bush, one of their most beloved residents.

Linda Harding-Harvey was among those who wore the color blue and pearls, Mrs. Bush’s trademarks. “That is one of my favorite ladies right there, Barbara Bush.”

Everyone had a different reason for being here. “She happened to be a twin of my mother, so everywhere we went with my mother, they thought she was Barbara Bush, and so my mother was very honored.”

Carolyn Cain said, “She was nice, loving, and I just didn’t want to miss it.”

Joseph Fiorenza, the Archbishop Emeritus, Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston told those who gathered here, “In so many ways, we’ve been blessed by Barbara Bush.”

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said, “Barbara Bush was a strong Texas woman full of grit and grace.”

Linda Lorelle, a Bush family friend, read aloud a letter from former President George Bush, who expressed his gratitude to the city for their love and support. “Barbara and I have been in love with Houston since we moved here in 1959.”

For Verna Quiroga, honoring Mrs. Bush was the least she could do. “I love her for what she’s done for our country, and she was just like one of us. I just wanted to do this for her. I felt like she’s the best of the best.”

Follow Jack on Twitter & Facebook: @cbs11jack