CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The Ones for Texas, welcomes […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDNewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North Texas for more than 90 years. KRLD is the place to go for breaking news, local news and severe weather information. We update traffic & weather together on the 8s. KRLD began broadcasting on Halloween Day, 1926 from a small second floor room at the Adolphus […]
105.3 The FanAs the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with 100,000 watts of power to cover the Metroplex with relatable sports talk programming for everyone. The Fan is proud to be the flagship of the Dallas Cowboys Radio Network, the Texas Rangers Radio Network, NFL Football, NCAA Football and NCAA Basketball. […]
Filed Under:cdc, E. Coli, Food, lettuce, Local TV, Romaine Lettuce, vegetables

WASHINGTON (CNN) – The number of people hospitalized due to a multistate E. coli outbreak linked to chopped romaine lettuce continues to grow, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

About 53 people have been reported sickened in 16 states since March 13, the CDC stated. Of those who got ill, 31 have been hospitalized. Five of them developed a type of kidney failure associated with an E. coli illness, called hemolytic uremic syndrome, which can be life-threatening.

No deaths have been reported, the CDC said.

The higher numbers of E. coli cases have been reported in Pennsylvania, Idaho, New Jersey and Montana. The outbreak has also reached consumers in Alaska, Arizona, California, Connecticut, Illinois, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Virginia and Washington.

Symptoms of E. coli typically begin two to eight days after consuming the bacteria, although most patients become ill three or four days after consumption. Those symptoms include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting. Most people recover in five to seven days.

Those who are most at risk for illness include the very young, very old and individuals with compromised immune systems.

Health officials issued a warning for residents and restaurants last week about chopped romaine lettuce grown in the Yuma, Arizona area. The outbreak investigation is ongoing, and health officials have not yet identified a single brand, supplier, distributor or grower as the source of the contamination.

“Most people reported eating a salad at a restaurant, and romaine lettuce was the only common ingredient identified among the salads eaten,” the CDC said in a statement.

Pennsylvania-based Fresh Foods Manufacturing Co. issued a voluntary recall of ready-to-eat salads in clear plastic containers due to the potential for contamination. The 8,757 pounds of recalled salads were produced between April 9 and April 12 and sold in Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. They have the establishment number P-40211 inside the USDA inspection mark on the package. Due to the four-day shelf life, the products should no longer be available in stores.

“Fresh Foods Manufacturing Co. received notification from their romaine lettuce supplier that the romaine lettuce used by the establishment in the products was being recalled due to E. coli O157:H7 concerns. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products,” according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, al;though the supplier was not identified and no other known recalls related to this outbreak have been issued thus far.

In the meantime, the CDC guidance for consumers remains unchanged. “The restaurants reported using bagged, chopped romaine lettuce to make salads. At this time, ill people are not reporting whole heads or hearts of romaine.” The agency recommends that people across the United States stay away from chopped romaine lettuce.

“Consumers anywhere in the United States who have store-bought chopped romaine lettuce at home, including salads and salad mixes, should not eat it and should throw it away, even if some of it was eaten and no one has gotten sick. If you do not know if the lettuce is romaine, do not eat it and throw it away,” the CDC said.

(© Copyright 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch