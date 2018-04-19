CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The Ones for Texas, welcomes […]
MINNEAPOLIS (CBS Local) – Target’s annual car seat trade-in event starts Monday, April 22 and runs through May 5.

Parents can bring an old car seat into any Target and get a coupon for 20 percent off the price of a new one. The coupon can be used to buy car seats, booster seats, car seat bases, travel systems, or strollers. Customers will get one coupon per item brought into Guest Services. The coupon expires on May 19 and purchases can be made in store or online.

Target will recycle the old seat through Waste Management. Car seats are not typically eligible for curbside recycling. The yearly event is a tie-in to Earth Day.

Target has held five trade-in events since 2016. The company reports it’s collected and recycled 176,000 car seats in that time.

