CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The Ones for Texas, welcomes […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDNewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North Texas for more than 90 years. KRLD is the place to go for breaking news, local news and severe weather information. We update traffic & weather together on the 8s. KRLD began broadcasting on Halloween Day, 1926 from a small second floor room at the Adolphus […]
105.3 The FanAs the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with 100,000 watts of power to cover the Metroplex with relatable sports talk programming for everyone. The Fan is proud to be the flagship of the Dallas Cowboys Radio Network, the Texas Rangers Radio Network, NFL Football, NCAA Football and NCAA Basketball. […]
By Ken Molestina
Filed Under:bills, Glitch, Jeff James, Local TV, Money, water, White Settlement

WHITE SETTLEMENT (CBSDFW.COM) – A group of residents in White Settlement are expressing their frustration after receiving water bills from the city for hundreds of dollars more than what they have been used to paying.

Tiffany Gravelle is one of those residents, and said that her usually $60 bill went up to $400 this past month.

When she and her husband opened the bill, Gravelle said that they were stunned. “I think he was blown away,” she stated. “I asked him, ‘So, what is it? What’s the bill?’ He said, ‘$400.’ I said, ‘You’re kidding me.’ And when he showed me the bill, I was like, ‘What are we going to do about this?'”

White Settlement city manager Jeff James explained the billing, saying that they are trying to collect back pay on water usage that was mistakenly undercharged for a period of six months because of a software glitch. As an example of the issue, James said, “If you used 11,000 gallons, it dropped the last zero and it only billed you for 1,100 gallons.”

James explained that the one-time fee on the bills are an effort to recuperate the money that should have been paid had there not been a glitch in their system. But that explanation is not sitting well with everyone in the city.

Gravelle went on to say that she and her husband are still upset, and now trying to figure out what to do next. “Why now, after six months, are they just now coming to tell us that there was a mess up? Why didn’t they catch this a long time ago?” Gravelle asked.

“I’m sorry that this has happened,” James added, “and I wish this hadn’t happened.”

City officials said that they are willing to work with residents on installment plans to pay off the bills, and residents will not be fined or have their water service cut off for not paying the bills in full.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch