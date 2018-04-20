CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The Ones for Texas, welcomes […]
Filed Under:Baseball, houston astros, Local TV, MLB, Seattle Mariners, Triple Play

SEATTLE (AP) – The Mariners turned a triple play against the Houston Astros more likely to be seen in a Little League game than the major leagues.

Seattle recorded the three outs on one play in the fourth inning in Thursday’s 9-2 loss to the Astros.

“That was an ugly play and not something we want to see happen,” Houston manager A.J. Hinch said.

With runners at first and second and no outs, Evan Gattis hit a check-swing ground ball to third base. Kyle Seager stepped on third and threw to second base to force Carlos Correa.

Gattis finished running to first but turned to jog back to the dugout. Seager noticed what was happening, and Robinson Cano threw to Daniel Vogelbach, who applied the tag.

Houston Astros Vs. Seattle Mariners

Daniel Vogelbach of the Seattle Mariners tags out Evan Gattis of the Houston Astros for a triple play as Gattis walks off the field in the fourth inning at Safeco Field on April 19, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (credit: Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images)

Gattis said it wasn’t because he forgot how many outs there were.

“I was really mad at the pitch I swung at and was really mad about grounding into a double play. I don’t really know why I started running to the dugout,” Gattis said. “At the time I wanted to laugh on the inside because of how stupid it was but it was a 0-0 game. … I think I got so mad I couldn’t think straight.”

It was the 12th triple play turned by Seattle and first since 2015. The Astros last had a triple play turned against them in 2016 versus the Chicago White Sox. Before 2016, Houston had not hit into a triple play since 1989.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

