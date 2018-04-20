LOS ANGELES (CBSNEWS.COM) – Desks by the window are often considered the holy grail of office real estate. But at one California office seats by the window have gotten a bit, shall we say, awkward.

According to urban planner Michael Lens, a parliament of owls was recently born on his coworker’s windowsill at UCLA’s Luskin School of Public Affairs. Then, instead of flying away, the birds hung around to stick their beaks into office business.

Owls were born on my colleague’s windowsill a few weeks ago and I. Just. Can’t. Even. pic.twitter.com/W6ZjP5TCZ6 — Michael Lens (@mc_lens) April 11, 2018

Now, Lens’ photo of the inquisitive young owls peering into the office, seemingly snooping on his coworkers, has gone viral.

