CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The Ones for Texas, welcomes […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDNewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North Texas for more than 90 years. KRLD is the place to go for breaking news, local news and severe weather information. We update traffic & weather together on the 8s. KRLD began broadcasting on Halloween Day, 1926 from a small second floor room at the Adolphus […]
105.3 The FanAs the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with 100,000 watts of power to cover the Metroplex with relatable sports talk programming for everyone. The Fan is proud to be the flagship of the Dallas Cowboys Radio Network, the Texas Rangers Radio Network, NFL Football, NCAA Football and NCAA Basketball. […]
By Cristin Severance
Filed Under:Atmos, Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings, Railroad Commissioner Ryan Sitton

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Railroad Commissioner Ryan Sitton says he “takes exception” to Mayor Mike Rawlings’ comments at this week’s Dallas City Council meeting. Rawlings was discussing safety concerns with Atmos Energy’s CEO when he mentioned that he couldn’t get a recent safety audit from the Railroad Commission. Rawlings then said, “I’m trying to figure out what our state railroad commission does for a living.”

Sitton was in Dallas today for an Earth Day event. He spoke to Cristin Severance about the mayor’s remarks. “Unfortunately in these types of incidents, people in an elected office can look to blame somebody… can look to throw insults around,” said Sitton. “The fact is, if [Mayor Rawlings] really wanted to know that, he could have called me and he didn’t.”

Sitton also talked about the explosion that killed a girl in Northwest Dallas last month. He says both the Railroad Commission and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating, and it’s too early to say if Atmos could have done more to prevent the blast. A previous I-Team report found in the two years before the explosion the commission cited Atmos 17 times for its Dallas pipeline, including for hazardous leaks that were “not repaired promptly.”

Sitton says Atmos is focused on preventing another tragedy. “They are monitoring very closely the lines like this in the area. They are looking for leaks… if they do see them, they are taking very active steps to see what could be causing them.”

He added, “My job is to make sure the citizens of the state are as comfortable as they can be in how [oil and gas] industries are operated.” Sitton says both the Railroad Commission and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the explosion. “At the end of the day our job is – we do not operate pipelines, we create the rules that all of the industry in this state follows.”

Sitton also responded to Monday’s Consumer Justice report about the commission’s role in the state’s high natural bills. The Railroad Commission has approved every rate increase request made by Atmos over the last decade. During that time natural gas prices have gone down, while commissioners have taken tens of thousands of dollars in campaign donations from oil and gas companies. Sitton defended the practice. “If you look at my track record in commission cases, I will vote against companies if I don’t think it’s right all the time,” he said. “People may say those sort of things but it really doesn’t align with our history and the way we have functioned.”

As for the rate increases, Sitton says any request goes through a “regimented process” to make sure the hike is necessary. Atmos recently filed a request for an increase for about 150 cities in Texas. It would not affect Dallas, which negotiates rates on its own.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch