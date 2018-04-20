CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The Ones for Texas, welcomes […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDNewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North Texas for more than 90 years. KRLD is the place to go for breaking news, local news and severe weather information. We update traffic & weather together on the 8s. KRLD began broadcasting on Halloween Day, 1926 from a small second floor room at the Adolphus […]
105.3 The FanAs the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with 100,000 watts of power to cover the Metroplex with relatable sports talk programming for everyone. The Fan is proud to be the flagship of the Dallas Cowboys Radio Network, the Texas Rangers Radio Network, NFL Football, NCAA Football and NCAA Basketball. […]
By Jack Fink
Filed Under:Barbara Bush, H.W. Bush, RIP, The Enforcer

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A steady stream of people filled shuttle buses to say a final farewell to former First Lady Barbara Bush.

As of 9:30 Friday night, former President George Bush’s office said more than five thousand people went to St. Martin’s Episcopal Church to walk past her casket.

For many people this was meaningful, but some others this became even more special, the former President and his daughter Dorothy came in to greet them.

Martha Greenwood said she was amazed. “We were just awed, felt so blessed. You don’t get the opportunity to shake hands with the President.”
Greenwood told me while she lives on the other side of Houston, she still considered the Bushes neighbors.

“I just shared with him my condolences and that his family has been an inspiration to me and just to say thank you very much and he did that to everybody who came through.”

Like Greenwood, many others wore pearls and the color blue, two of Mrs. Bush’s favorites.

But Mary Nell Browning said there were so many other reasons to pay tribute to her. “I’d just like to say thank you Mrs. Bush for being so elegant. Thank you for being such an inspiration to all of us and thank you for bringing our country together.”

Browning has known the Bush family since the 1960’s.

She grew up in the house right behind theirs — and was friends with the Bushes’ daughter. “Most days she would come over to my house, I’d go to hers. There was a little path between the two, so we saw each other all the time.”

Most people who came here never met Barbara Bush.

That didn’t matter to Rosie Vargas. “We’re going to miss her. We are going to miss her.”

Follow Jack on Twitter & Facebook: @cbs11jack

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch