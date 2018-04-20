CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The Ones for Texas, welcomes […]
HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — As the outpouring of tributes continues for Barbara Bush, the general public can pay its respects to the former first lady at a viewing today.

Mrs. Bush’s body will lie in repose from noon to midnight Friday at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church at 717 Sage Road in Houston, the nation’s largest Episcopal church. The public must go to the Second Baptist Church at 6400 Woodway Drive to park and pass through security. The parking lots can be entered from Voss Road.

Former First Lady Barbara Bush is interviewed for ‘The Presidents’ Gatekeepers’ project about the White House Chiefs of Staff at the Bush Library, October 24, 2011 in College Station, Texas. (credit: David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images).

Metro is providing shuttles to and from St. Martin’s. The parking lot at Second Baptist will open at 10 a.m., and shuttles will start running at 11:30 a.m.

A by-invitation-only funeral is scheduled for Saturday at St. Martin’s and Mrs. Bush will be buried at the George H.W. Bush Library and Museum in College Station, next to her daughter, Robin, who died at age 3 following a battle with leukemia.

Barbara Bush died Tuesday at her Houston home. She was 92.

