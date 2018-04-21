(CBSDFW.COM) – Actor Verne Troyer, who is best known for his role as Mini-Me in the “Austin Powers” movies, has died at the age of 49.

The statement was made in an Instagram post: “It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today.”

“Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible. Verne hoped he made a positive change with the platform he had and worked towards spreading that message everyday,” read the statement.

Troyer was known as one of the shortest men in the world due to a condition known as achondroplasia dwarfism.