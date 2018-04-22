DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A pop-up store featuring Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott showed up in Dallas on Sunday.
The store popped up at Mockingbird Station and featured the fan favorite’s new brand logo.
A line of fans could be seen waiting to approach the store and even get a picture with Zeke.
The event was supposed to end at 5 p.m. but it stayed open a little longer as the running back tweeted he would stay to meet the fans who waited to see him.
Zeke will be a beast for the Cowboys Nation this season