HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Photos tweeted by a family spokesman captured the special moments from former first lady Barbara Bush’s funeral.

Her husband, George H.W. Bush, poses in one with their son, George W. Bush, and two other former presidents — Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. Current first lady Melania Trump also is in the photo along with former first ladies Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama. All are smiling as they stand behind the elder Bush.

Another photo gives a close-up view of former President George H.W. Bush’s socks with blue, red and yellow books on them to honor his late wife’s commitment to literacy.

The photos were taken by Paul Morse of George H.W. Bush’s office in Houston at Saturday’s funeral service.

