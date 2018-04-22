CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The Ones for Texas, welcomes […]
Filed Under:Barack Obama, Barbara Bush, Bill Clinton, funeral, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, Hillary Clinton, Laura Bush, Melania Trump, Michelle Obama, photos
Former First Lady Barbara Bush (CBS)

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Photos tweeted by a family spokesman captured the special moments from former first lady Barbara Bush’s funeral.

Her husband, George H.W. Bush, poses in one with their son, George W. Bush, and two other former presidents — Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. Current first lady Melania Trump also is in the photo along with former first ladies Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama. All are smiling as they stand behind the elder Bush.

bush1 Photos Capture Special Moments At Barbara Bushs Funeral

Former President George H.W. Bush, front center, and past presidents and first ladies Laura Bush, from left, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama and current first lady Melania Trump in a group photo at Barbara Bush’s funeral. (Courtesy: Paul Morse/Office of George H.W. Bush)

Another photo gives a close-up view of former President George H.W. Bush’s socks with blue, red and yellow books on them to honor his late wife’s commitment to literacy.

socks e1524339683904 Photos Capture Special Moments At Barbara Bushs Funeral

Former President George H.W. Bush honors his late wife’s commitment to literacy by wearing socks with books on them at her private funeral. (Courtesy: Paul Morse/Office of George H.W. Bush)

The photos were taken by Paul Morse of George H.W. Bush’s office in Houston at Saturday’s funeral service.

bush21 e1524443471331 Photos Capture Special Moments At Barbara Bushs Funeral

Photo featuring George H.W. Bush and his son George W. Bush at Barbara Bush’s funeral. (Courtesy: Paul Morse/Office of George H.W. Bush)

bush3 e1524443598510 Photos Capture Special Moments At Barbara Bushs Funeral

The Bush family at Barbara Bush’s funeral. (Courtesy: Paul Morse/Office of George H.W. Bush)

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

