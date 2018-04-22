DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Southwest Airlines cancelled about 40 flights Sunday due to engine fan blade inspections, the company said. This is following last week’s deadly incident aboard a flight due to an engine failure.

According to the company, the cancellations were out of almost 4,000 flights scheduled for the day.

The inspections stem from Southwest’s accelerated engine fan blade inspection program that was announced Tuesday night, the company said.

Last Tuesday, one person died when part of an engine exploded on a Southwest flight on its way to Dallas.

The National Transportation Safety Board continues to investigate what happened to the engine as debris broke a window, killing a passenger.