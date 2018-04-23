By Mark G. McLaughlin

Star Trek has been going strong for over half a century. Those who saw “TOS” (The Original Series) when it aired in the late 1960s are the only true “Trekkies,” according to Denise Crosby, a filmmaker, documentarian and fan favorite (she appeared on Star Trek: Next Generation as Lt. Tasha Yar). Everyone else, as she explains in her films Trekkies and Trekkies 2, are “Trekkers.” Whether they loved the original series or discovered it through the new CBS series Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek fans are among the most loyal – and the most eager to buy, collect or receive Star Trek DVDs, soundtrack CDs, toys, books, games and memorabilia. Here are just 20 such items, each of which cost under $25, which are sure to make your Trekkie, Trekker or more casual Star Trek fan smile.

1. Star Trek Live Long and Prosper T-Shirt

Any fan would be proud to wear this T-Shirt which was designed to honor the late Leonard Nimoy and his signature character, Mr. Spock. The words are a traditional Vulcan greeting, which many fans also give to one another to wish them well.

2. Star Trek Discovery Command Badge

The Star Trek universe is made up of many series and movies, and many starships. The newest of those series is Star Trek: Discovery on CBS All Access. The Starfleet crews of this series’ ships wear a uniquely designed badge that is based on the traditional Starfleet emblem.

3. Star Trek The Original Series Delta Wine Glass

While not quite the proper vessel for Romulan Ale, Saurian Brandy or Raktajino, this wine glass with the Delta badge from The Original Series will hold 16 ounces of any beverage a fan deems appropriate, either for watching Star Trek, talking about it or just when having a drink to relax or while dining. Star Trek Shop sells these for only $9.95 apiece.

4. Starfleet Academy Command Snapback Cap

If baseball fans can wear a cap with the logo of their favorite team, why can’t Star Trek fans wear one of their own. This bright little cap doesn’t feature just any old Star Trek logo, but that of the place where Starfleet cadets get their training.

5. Star Trek Enterprise Coffee Mug

Like modern sailors, Starfleet officers drink coffee (or, in the case of Captain Picard, “Earl Grey, hot.” This black ceramic mug marked with the design of the queen of the fleet, the Enterprise, herself, will make any Star Trek fan’s morning just a little brighter.

6. Starship Parking Tin Sign

Let your Star Trek fan enjoy the earthly equivalent of mooring in a Starfleet docking bay with this tin Starship Parking sign, which is perfect for a driveway, or a reserved space at work.

7. “Beam me up, Scotty” Travel Mug

Yes, EVERY Star Trek fan KNOWS that Captain Kirk never actually said “Beam me up, Scotty.” (on The Original Series he just said “Beam me up,” and in Star Trek IV he said “Scotty, beam me up”) but nevertheless this line has stuck in Star Trek lore. Now your fan can have it emblazoned on their travel mug. Amazon sells this item for $15.95 with Prime ($19.99 is the list price).

8. Star Trek Transporter Heat-Changing Mug

Heat-changing mugs have been around for many years, and there are many such mugs with cloaked ships, phaser fire and other Star Trek themes. This mug shows the Transporter Room, with four members of The Original Series bridge crew. When hot liquid is poured in, they beam down to the surface of a hostile planet.

9. Star Trek Ceramic Coaster Set

Every Starfleet officer (and fan) can use a nice coaster for their Star Trek wine glass, coffee mug or other beverage holder, so why not use one with a Star Trek theme? Each of the four ceramic coasters in this set shows a different ship from the original series. Two have different views (top down and side) of the USS Enterprise NCC-1701, and the other two show a Romulan Bird of Prey, a type of warship with which the Enterprise often found itself engaged in battle.

10. Big Mouth Star Trek Drink Cooler

Sports fans like to use big mouth coolers to keep their cans of beer or soda cold, and so do Star Trek fans. This one, however, lets them do it in Star Trek style, as the cooler is made to look like the torso of Science Officer Spock himself, complete with tricorder and Vulcan salute.

11. Star Fleet Silicone Ice Cube Tray

Why chill a fan’s drink with boring square ice cubes when there is a way to make ice in the shape of the Starfleet emblem? This silicone ice tray makes eight Starfleet ice cubes (or more properly, deltas).

12. Star Trek Magentic Salt and Pepper Shaker Set

The Captain’s Table will be dressed in true Star Trek style with this set of magnetic salt and pepper shakers. One contains the image of Captain Kirk, and the other of Mr. Spock. The shakers stick to a Star Trek base, and the whole set is a scene from the transporter room of the USS Enterprise.

13. Star Trek Next Generation “Make it so!” Poster

Star Trek has had more captains than it has had series, but arguably the second most famous of them all is Captain Jean-Luc Picard from Star Trek: The Next Generation. His signature command of “Make it so!” is now available as an inspiring poster.

14. USS Enterprise Shower Curtain

Even Starship officers need a shower, and this full-size shower curtain shows a blueprint of the USS Enterprise (from The Next Generation series).

15. Star Trek Next Generation Lunch Box

Star Trek fans come in all ages, and whether they are packing a lunch for school or for a job, with this traditional-styled lunch box they can “Make it so!” in true Next Generation style.

16. Star Trek Voyager Season One DVD

The first Star Trek series to feature a woman in the captain’s chair, Star Trek Voyager attracted not just another generation but another gender of fans (or at least gave women and girls one of their own on the bridge). Every season of every series is available on DVD, so for those who never saw it, or want to enjoy seeing it again, give them this DVD containing all of the episodes of the first season of Star Trek Voyager.

17. Star Trek The Original Series Tie

Sometimes Star Trek fans need to dress up with a shirt and tie. Why just where any old tie, however, when there is a Star Trek tie on the tie rack? This elegant and very subtle blue tie with the Starfleet delta in a different shade of blue is the perfect tie to go with any suit or sports jacket.

18. Star Trek Final Frontier 50th Anniversary Magnet

Star Trek marked its 50th anniversary in 2016. Any fan would be proud to honor that with this Star Trek Final Frontier magnet, which depicts the USS Enterprise in flight.

19. Star Trek Pillow Case

“I have been and always shall be your friend” is one of Mr. Spock’s most classic lines, and what better way to express that sentiment than on a pillowcase – and one that depicts the uniform shirts of Kirk and Spock together hanging out on a washing line to dry?

20. Star Trek Toy USS Enterprise Mega Block Set

Star Trek toys are for building, playing with, or collecting – or all three. Many companies make Star Trek toys, including Mega. This particular set allows a builder to put together a classic USS Enterprise.

