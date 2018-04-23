CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The Ones for Texas, welcomes […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDNewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North Texas for more than 90 years. KRLD is the place to go for breaking news, local news and severe weather information. We update traffic & weather together on the 8s. KRLD began broadcasting on Halloween Day, 1926 from a small second floor room at the Adolphus […]
105.3 The FanAs the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with 100,000 watts of power to cover the Metroplex with relatable sports talk programming for everyone. The Fan is proud to be the flagship of the Dallas Cowboys Radio Network, the Texas Rangers Radio Network, NFL Football, NCAA Football and NCAA Basketball. […]
Filed Under:Basketball, Chris Melore, Facebook, funeral, Local TV, Louisiana, talkers

FRANKLINTON, LA (CBS Local) – A group of young men in Louisiana weren’t seeking any attention during their pickup basketball game; however, a small sign of respect has made them social media stars.

The group was playing on Franklinton Junior High School’s outdoor court on April 20 when a funeral procession began to pass by. What the boys did next caught the attention of sisters Lynn Bienvenu and Johannah Stroud, who were both part of the procession for their cousin.

“They took a knee not out of disrespect, but out of honor,” Bienvenu wrote in a Facebook post. “There was not an adult in sight to tell them to stop playing.”

“It was really impressive. It meant a lot,” Stroud said, via WAFB. Stroud took the photo of the spontaneous sign of respect. Her sister decided the story needed to be shared on social media, which has quickly gone viral and earned thousands of likes and shares praising the young men.

“Hats off to these young men for showing such respect!! Parents, teachers and perhaps religious leaders can be proud,” one person wrote. “This just broke my heart… still good kids with good parents out there,” another comment added.

According to local reports, students at Franklinton Junior High are taught to show respect if a funeral procession passes them on the street. “People are hungry to see good things,” Stroud added after learning of the popularity of her photo.

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch