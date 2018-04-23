COPPELL, Texas (CBS11 SPORTS) – Connor Williams is considered one of the top offensive line prospects in this year’s draft.

For the past three months, the Coppell High School alum and former University of Texas lineman has been tested both mentally and physically to prove he’s NFL worthy.

“It’s a job interview, and it’s a day by day process.” Williams told CBS 11 Sports. “It’s traveling. It’s working out. It’s doing everything you can just to get to the draft.”

And that includes how Williams will look when he arrives to AT&T Stadium for the first round of the draft on Thursday.

In addition to strengthening his football skills, Williams has been flexing his sense of style to prove he’s ready for the red carpet at the draft.

“This is the fun part.” Williams confessed while being fitted in his draft day attire at Lombardo’s Custom Apparel in far North Dallas.

“He has to get best dressed” Jay Lombardo, proprietor of Lombardo’s Custom Apparel demanded at the fitting.

“It’s such a unique jacket, that shows a lot of bling. But everything is toned down a bit. You combine the two, it’s the perfect elegant look. He will look like a million bucks on the red carpet.”

Which seem appropriate since Williams is on the verge of signing a multi-million dollar contract after he get’s drafted this week.