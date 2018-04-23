CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The Ones for Texas, welcomes […]
BREAKING: President Bush Admitted To Hospital With Blood Infection
COPPELL, Texas (CBS11 SPORTS) – Connor Williams is considered one of the top offensive line prospects in this year’s draft.

For the past three months, the Coppell High School alum and former University of Texas lineman has been tested both mentally and physically to prove he’s NFL worthy.

“It’s a job interview, and it’s a day by day process.” Williams told CBS 11 Sports. “It’s traveling. It’s working out. It’s doing everything you can just to get to the draft.”

gettyimages 925998654 e1524536061906 UT And Coppells Connor Williams Likely First Round Pick In NFL Draft

Texas offensive lineman Connor Williams answers questions from the media during the NFL Scouting Combine on March 1, 2018 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

And that includes how Williams will look when he arrives to AT&T Stadium for the first round of the draft on Thursday.

In addition to strengthening his football skills, Williams has been flexing his sense of style to prove he’s ready for the red carpet at the draft.

“This is the fun part.” Williams confessed while being fitted in his draft day attire at Lombardo’s Custom Apparel in far North Dallas.

“He has to get best dressed” Jay Lombardo, proprietor of Lombardo’s Custom Apparel demanded at the fitting.

“It’s such a unique jacket, that shows a lot of bling. But everything is toned down a bit. You combine the two, it’s the perfect elegant look. He will look like a million bucks on the red carpet.”

Which seem appropriate since Williams is on the verge of signing a multi-million dollar contract after he get’s drafted this week.

