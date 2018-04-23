CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The Ones for Texas, welcomes […]
BREAKING: 9 Killed, 16 Injured In Toronto Van Attack
By Bill Jones
Filed Under:Big Green NFL Draft Scouting Notebook, Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Dream Draft, Local TV, NFL, NFL Draft

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBS11 SPORTS) – It’s NFL Draft Week in North Texas, and time to reveal the contents of the 2018 Big Green NFL Draft Scouting Notebook.

The Cowboys have definite needs at wide receiver, tight end, linebacker and safety, and that’s the four positions we addressed in the first four rounds of Dallas Dream Draft 1.0:

1st—#19—D. J. MOORE—WR—Maryland
With the release of Dez Bryant, the Cowboys have an obvious need to add a dynamic playmaker who can play the X wide receiver spot, and this 6-foot, 210 pounder has all the tools. He has “easy” 4.42 speed with explosion, as evidenced by his 39 ½ inch vertical and 11-foot broad jump at the combine. Maryland strength coach Rick Court, who was at Mississippi State with Dak Prescott, ranks Moore “right up there at the top of the list of the best guys” he’s coached. Court calls Moore “unbelievably coachable.”

gettyimages 931637064 A Look At Top Draft Needs, Potential Picks For Dallas Cowboys

Maryland wide receiver D.J. Moore in action during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 3, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

2nd—#59—MARK ANDREWS—TE—Oklahoma
The heir apparent to Jason Witten, this 6-5, 256 pounder would replace fellow Sooner James Hanna, who retired this week. Andrews caught 22 TD passes in 3 seasons, QB Baker Mayfield’s best friend in the passing game. Andrews plays like a cerebral, savvy veteran who understands route concepts, plus showed good athleticism, running a 4.58 forty at the combine.

3rd—#81—SHAQUEM GRIFFIN—LB—Central Florida
Cowboys have a big need at LB with the departure of Anthony Hitchens in free agency. I like Alabama’s Rashaan Evans as a 1st round possibility, but since we went the WR route in this mock draft, we’ll take our WLB here. Griffin is the best story in this draft, earning American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors and making the most of his late invite to the scouting combine. A 6-foot, 227 pounder, he flashed 4.38 speed and put up 225 pounds 20 times without a left hand.

4th—#116—KYZIR WHITE—S—West Virginia
6-2, 218 pounder shows playmaking instincts in the passing game and is an explosive defender…physical…packs a punch.

4th—#137—POONA FORD—DT—Texas
The biggest combine snub, built like a fire hydrant, this 6-foot, 306 pounder gets leverage on bigger offensive linemen, team captain, Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year, plays with explosion and ferocity.

gettyimages 900381154 A Look At Top Draft Needs, Potential Picks For Dallas Cowboys

Poona Ford #95 of the Texas Longhorns during the Academy Sports & Outdoors Bowl at NRG Stadium on December 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

5th—#171—AKRUM WADLEY—RB—Iowa
Cowboys need a 3rd down changeup satellite back who can also run between the tackles, and this guy has some high stepping flash and quickness to his running style… tough, confident 5-10, 194 pounder who rushed for over 1000 yards each of the last two seasons for the Hawkeyes.

6th—#192—MATT PRYOR—OL—TCU
Massive 6-7, 328 pounder who started 32 games, including 8 starts at RG and 6 starts at RT his senior year.

6th—#193—DIMITRI FLOWERS—FB—Oklahoma
Versatile 6-2, 248 pounder who has a similar skill set to newly acquired veteran FB Jamize Olawale… high football IQ, son of former Buffalo Bills 1st round pick DE Erik Flowers…caught 26 passes his senior season and 13 career TD grabs.

6th—#208—JA’VON ROLLAND-JONES—DE—Arkansas State
Mesquite High School grad recorded 42 career sacks and 63 tackles for loss.

gettyimages 927288894 A Look At Top Draft Needs, Potential Picks For Dallas Cowboys

Arkansas State defensive lineman Ja’von Rolland-Jones (DL44) runs in the 40 yard dash during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 4, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

7th—#236—SHAUN DION HAMILTON—LB—Alabama
Described as the brains behind the Alabama defense, Hamilton is projected to fall to the late rounds after suffering season ending right knee injuries the last two seasons.

