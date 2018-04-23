CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The Ones for Texas, welcomes […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDNewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North Texas for more than 90 years. KRLD is the place to go for breaking news, local news and severe weather information. We update traffic & weather together on the 8s. KRLD began broadcasting on Halloween Day, 1926 from a small second floor room at the Adolphus […]
105.3 The FanAs the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with 100,000 watts of power to cover the Metroplex with relatable sports talk programming for everyone. The Fan is proud to be the flagship of the Dallas Cowboys Radio Network, the Texas Rangers Radio Network, NFL Football, NCAA Football and NCAA Basketball. […]
By Jennifer Lindgren
Filed Under:Assault, bus stop, Calmont Avenue, Derwin Harris, Fort Worth, International Newcomer Academy, Kids, Local TV, Restoration Center, Students, Western Hills

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Parents in one Fort Worth neighborhood will be watching very closely as children head to school this week. This comes after an attack on a teenager who was walking to her bus stop in the early morning hours last Thursday. The community is now taking action.

While a few parents were at the bus stop to meet their kids when school let out in west Fort Worth on Friday afternoon, other children were still on their own. But parents are now planning to make sure that someone will always be watching over those students as they head to and from school each day.

Pastor Derwin Harris, whose Restoration Center provides assistance in the community, said that volunteers will meet Monday evening to organize daily patrols around elementary schools in the Western Hills neighborhood. Harris said, “Protect our kids from the enemy, these predators and people in the community trying to do our children harm.”

The community meeting is Monday night at 6:00 p.m. at the Restoration Center offices.

“It’s time for the community to step up,” Harris added, “because I believe we’re the protectors of the community.”

Meanwhile, police continue to look for the attacker who put the 13-year-old girl in the hospital. The assault happened at about 6:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, along Calmont Avenue near Laredo Drive. The bus driver found the International Newcomer Academy student bleeding and injured near her bus stop.

The teenager remains hospitalized and is still recovering from her injuries, days after the brutal attack.

According to authorities, somebody grabbed the girl and beat her along the street. Officials do not know if this was a crime of opportunity, or if someone wanted to harm this specific girl. Investigators have collected video from cameras at the school and a nearby church, and are talking to children and nearby apartment complex residents as the search for clues continues.

Police do not have a good description of the suspect, so far only believed to be a man between 30 and 40 years old.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch