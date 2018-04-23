LONDON (CBSDFW.COM) – Kensington Palace just announced that Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, or Kate, as she’s known to most of the world, has given birth to a baby boy.

The third addition to Prince William and Kate’s family was born at St. Mary’s Hospital in London.

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

Kate arrived at the hospital on Monday morning, in “the early stages of labor”. William and Kate’s official residence, Kensington Palace, confirmed that she had been taken by car to St. Mary’s and admitted to the Lindo Wing — the same place where she gave birth to Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The world’s media are gathered outside the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital ahead of the birth of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s third child. pic.twitter.com/FLr1lL2AyT — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

The baby boy will be fifth in line to the British throne, after grandfather Prince Charles, father William, brother Prince George and sister Princess Charlotte. He is Queen Elizabeth II’s sixth grandchild.