WEATHERFORD (CBSDFW.COM) – On Opening Day at the baseball park in Weatherford, the air is cool, the sun is bright and the bats are hot.

In the stands — eyes glued to home plate — sits the Strosnider family: mom Kandi, dad Scott, and two of their three sons, Sutton and Sawyer. They’re cheering on the player at bat: their son, Seth.

“Hit a dinger, Seth!” his mom yells.

Seth connects and the crowd roars. He runs to first base and is safe.

In this game, there are no outs.

At the Miracle League of Parker County, all ages and all abilities are welcome. The only requirement is an enthusiasm for baseball. The league was founded in 2015, as an even playing field for people with special needs.

Seth, who has Down Syndrome, is the center of the Strosnider family, his parents explain.

“Seth is like his brothers; he’s really active in sports. Sawyer and Sutton both play on select baseball teams, so this is his version of a select baseball team. The Miracle League,” says Scott.

Baseball is in the family’s blood, but without the Miracle League it would not run as strong.

“It gives him a team and a place to belong,” Scott says.

Six Saturdays each spring and each fall season, they meet at the ball park for games. There are no outs and everyone gets to bat. Each game ends in a tie. Some of the players have buddies on field with them, to coach them through the games.

Executive Director James Gray says more and more players come out each year.

“From where we started in 2015 until now? It’s just unbelievable,” James says.

Gray was a star running back at Texas Tech. He helped start the Miracle League in 2015.

“When I played at Texas Tech, I did an internship with the Special Olympics and I just fell in love with it,” James explains.

He says the league would not exist without the generosity of the late George Mercer. Mercer gave the land and $500,000 to get the league up and running. He passed away of cancer last year.

The joy-filled games are a testament to his legacy, and impact the league has had on the lives of players.

“They were shy at first, but now since we’ve been playing a couple of seasons, everyone is kind of relaxed and laid back. We just have a lot fun,” James says.

For the Strosnider family watching in the stands, it could be any of their three sons stepping up to the plate.

“Lets go, Seth!” they cheer.

It’s not about the level of play; it’s about a place to belong.

“This is a lot more exciting than just regular baseball!” says Sawyer, of his brother’s game.

To learn more about the Miracle League of Parker County, including how to get involved as a player or through sponsorship and volunteering, click here.