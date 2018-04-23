(credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Harley-Davidson is offering free motorcycles for those who join its summer internship program.

Eight college students or recent graduates will have the enviable task of being paid to ride a Harley and share their adventures on social media. And the best part? They’ll keep their bikes at the end of the 12-week internship that Harley-Davidson says will give them “hands-on experience in integrated marketing communications”.

Join us for the internship of a lifetime this summer. Learn to ride, experience the freedom of the open road, and get real-world marketing experience, all on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Grab life by the handlebars and apply here: https://t.co/hIVmpPwhAb pic.twitter.com/3L4m3Vrx5u — Harley-Davidson (@harleydavidson) April 20, 2018

The Milwaukee-based motorcycle maker says it will teach the interns how to ride, compensate them for their work and travels, and let them keep their motorcycles. Harley-Davidson says it’s looking for those that have the ability to create content on the fly, are creative and have the talent to take great photos and fun videos.

Applicants must be 18 years older and looking to pursue a career in social media.

