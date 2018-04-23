Tarrant County Justice Of The Peace Pleads Guilty To Tampering

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The Ones for Texas, welcomes […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDNewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North Texas for more than 90 years. KRLD is the place to go for breaking news, local news and severe weather information. We update traffic & weather together on the 8s. KRLD began broadcasting on Halloween Day, 1926 from a small second floor room at the Adolphus […]
105.3 The FanAs the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with 100,000 watts of power to cover the Metroplex with relatable sports talk programming for everyone. The Fan is proud to be the flagship of the Dallas Cowboys Radio Network, the Texas Rangers Radio Network, NFL Football, NCAA Football and NCAA Basketball. […]
Filed Under:Justice of the Peace, Justice of the Peace Russ Casey, Local TV, Precinct 3, re-election, Russ Casey, Tarrant County, Tarrant County District Attorney's Office, Tarrant County Sheriff's Department

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Justice of the Peace for Precinct 3 in Tarrant County has pled guilty to Tampering with a Government Record. Judge Russ Casey “immediately resigned his position” after admitting to the felony.

Tarrant County Justice Of The Peace Pleads Guilty To Tampering

(credit: RussCasey.com)

In January casey dropped his re-election bid when the Tarrant County Sheriffs Department launched a criminal investigation into allegations that he forged dozens of signatures on his campaign petition.

After agreeing to a plea deal and resigning, Casey released a statement that said, in part, “I apologize to the citizens of Tarrant County, the Tarrant County Republican Party, my family and friends for the way that I have ended my judicial career.”

casey statement Tarrant County Justice Of The Peace Pleads Guilty To Tampering

By law, judges are required to file a petition with voters’ signatures to be placed on the ballot. A statement released by the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office said a joint investigation by sheriff’s and their office revealed that “many of the 318 citizens’ signatures on the required petition Casey submitted were not given by the actual citizens.”

Casey was sentenced to five years probation, fined $1,000 and is forbidden from being on the premises of the Southlake Government Complex and Tarrant County Northeast Courthouse.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch