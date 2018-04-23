DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A UT Southwestern professor and father of two was killed when he tried to cross the highway on foot this weekend.

Andreas Doncic, 40, was struck in the left center lane by multiple vehicles shortly before 3 a.m. on Saturday, according to Dallas County Sheriff’s Department spokesman, Raul Reyna.

All of the drivers who hit him as he tried to cross Northbound IH-35 at the Walnut Hill Exit stopped afterward.

Investigators said they don’t know why Doncic was trying to cross the freeway on foot.

Earlier in the night, he had met some friends at a restaurant/bar.

No charges are expected on any of the drivers.

Doncic’s wife, Kei gave birth to the couple’s second child less than 2 months ago.