CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The Ones for Texas, welcomes […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDNewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North Texas for more than 90 years. KRLD is the place to go for breaking news, local news and severe weather information. We update traffic & weather together on the 8s. KRLD began broadcasting on Halloween Day, 1926 from a small second floor room at the Adolphus […]
105.3 The FanAs the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with 100,000 watts of power to cover the Metroplex with relatable sports talk programming for everyone. The Fan is proud to be the flagship of the Dallas Cowboys Radio Network, the Texas Rangers Radio Network, NFL Football, NCAA Football and NCAA Basketball. […]
BREAKING: President Bush Admitted To Hospital With Blood Infection
Filed Under:Cement, Dallas, M Streets, Mercedes, monday

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Talk about a bad case of the Mondays.

A woman driving on the M Streets in Dallas took a turn for the worst when she ran over wet cement.

Tiffaney Dale Hunter posted a photo of her luxury car with tires partially submerged at the corner of Matilda and Monticello to Facebook and commented on how it happened.

She said apart from a few cones, there wasn’t a barrier or anything to prevent Hunter from driving onto the cement.

“Imagine driving one moment and the next you are not going anywhere and sinking in quicksand!”

31180018 10213505480889150 2502987870729433237 n Woman Takes Turn For The Worst, Drives Into Wet Cement

Talk about a bad case of the Mondays. (photo courtesy: Facebook)

It took more than 10 city workers Hunter flagged down to help get her car out of the cement. She said there was a sign showing a contract for City Public Works and Johnson Contractors further down the street from the cement.

benz m streets Woman Takes Turn For The Worst, Drives Into Wet Cement

City workers helped a woman get her luxury car out of wet cement in Dallas. (photo credit: Tiffaney Dale)

Hunter spoke to the City, who told her to file a claim, but hasn’t been able to reach the contractor.

She spent the rest of her day power washing and scraping the cement before it dried.

Hunter said she’s thankful for a woman walking her dog who stood by her side as city workers helped her and all the people who gave her quarters at the car wash.

“In all of this I’m grateful for the many strangers who were kind and compassionate and helped without a second thought,” she said.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch