DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas’ Dangerous Dog Task Force is holding a meeting this afternoon. The move comes after four dogs, two pit bull terrier mixes, one Queensland Heeler mix, and one Boxer mix, attacked a woman as she walked in her neighborhood.

While there have been two dog attacks in the same Dallas neighborhood in the last two years, Dallas animal Services points out that since 2016 the department has increased loose dog pickup by 207-percent and added 13 animal control officers.

Despite the changes, dog bite by owned animals continues to be an issue.

The attack nine days ago happened less than two miles from where Antoinette Brown was killed in an attack during the summer of 2016. Brown was attacked by a pack of loose dogs. Family members say the woman was bitten more than 100 times. The 52-year-old woman died from her injuries after lingering in critical condition.

The most recent attack in the Fair Park area left the 37-year-old victim with severe injuries – including bits to her neck and throat.

Residents said the animals had terrorized the neighborhood for some time. Neighbor Donald Glover said, “You can’t go out to your car at night to get you something out your car. They’re over there barking and growling and fighting. They seem like they’re very vicious dogs, you know.”

Before the attack the owner had received more than a dozen citations that included violations for loose dogs, no rabies vaccine, no microchip and not having the animals spayed or neutered.

All four of the dogs that attacked the woman on April 15th were euthanized and police are considering filing criminal charges against the owner.

At this afternoon’s meeting the task force will discuss how to strengthen laws and punishments for owners whose loose dogs bite people and the public is encouraged to attend.

The meeting will be held at Dallas City Hall, located at 1500 Marilla Street, and begins at 3:30 p.m.

