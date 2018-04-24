CBS 11"CHIPS" actor Michael Pena and "CHiPs" actor Erik Estrada arrive for the movie's premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 20, 2017. (credit: MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload […]
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police said a Fort Worth couple got away from three men with guns who abducted them them.

One of the victims was shot in the leg as he escaped.

Fort Worth Police said shortly before 1:00 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the kidnapping call at the Walmart at 7451 McCart Avenue.

The three suspects forced the pair to drive to several locations to get money.

One of the suspects “escorted the female victim into the store” and she was able to get away.

The man got a way a little later and is recovering from a gunshot wound to one of his legs.

Police said they have one of the three suspects in custody.

Robbery detectives continue to follow leads on the other two men.

 

