FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police said a Fort Worth couple got away from three men with guns who abducted them them.

One of the victims was shot in the leg as he escaped.

Fort Worth Police said shortly before 1:00 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the kidnapping call at the Walmart at 7451 McCart Avenue.

The three suspects forced the pair to drive to several locations to get money.

One of the suspects “escorted the female victim into the store” and she was able to get away.

The man got a way a little later and is recovering from a gunshot wound to one of his legs.

Police said they have one of the three suspects in custody.

Robbery detectives continue to follow leads on the other two men.