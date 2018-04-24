CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The Ones for Texas, welcomes […]
WATCH: Dallas Police Chief To Hold News Conference On Officers Shot At Home Depot
By Keith Russell
Filed Under:Dallas Cowboys, Family Place Shelter, Jason Witten, Local TV, NFL Draft, Off the field

FRISCO, Texas (CBS11 SPORTS) – Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten is an elder statesman.

That was certainly true as he hosted NFL Draft prospects at The Star in Frisco.

Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen, who could be the #1 overall pick… Alabama safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who promises to be a top 5 pick… Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph, should could go in the first round and Central Florida linebacker Shaquem Griffin, the inspirational story of the draft flanked the 15-year veteran.

screen shot 2018 04 24 at 6 03 40 pm e1524611086726 Cowboys Witten, NFL Prospects Help Kids Get Suited For Success

Jason Witten and NFL prospects (Keith Russell – CBS11 Sports)

Along with JC Penney, the five guys welcomed kids from the Family Place Shelter, an organization that helps those who have been affected by domestic violence.

Every child got to pick out a full outfit from Michael Strahan’s Collection clothing line.

The players helped them tackle so tough choices.

All them agreeing that it’s these moments when you have the opportunity to have a positive impact on the younger generation that means more than anything game.

