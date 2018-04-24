FRISCO, Texas (CBS11 SPORTS) – Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten is an elder statesman.

That was certainly true as he hosted NFL Draft prospects at The Star in Frisco.

Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen, who could be the #1 overall pick… Alabama safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who promises to be a top 5 pick… Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph, should could go in the first round and Central Florida linebacker Shaquem Griffin, the inspirational story of the draft flanked the 15-year veteran.

Along with JC Penney, the five guys welcomed kids from the Family Place Shelter, an organization that helps those who have been affected by domestic violence.

Every child got to pick out a full outfit from Michael Strahan’s Collection clothing line.

The players helped them tackle so tough choices.

All them agreeing that it’s these moments when you have the opportunity to have a positive impact on the younger generation that means more than anything game.