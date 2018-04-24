CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The Ones for Texas, welcomes […]
DETROIT (CBS LOCAL) – An incredible moment caught on camera, Tuesday morning when all lanes of I-696 were closed in both directions as a man considered suicide.

The Michigan State Police came up with a clever idea to shorten the fall. Acting fast they organized a row of 13 semi truck drivers to remain in place under the bridge to shorten the distance the man would fall if he were to jump.

Police received the call around 1 a.m this morning that there was a man threatening suicide. Several local law enforcement agencies were on the scene along with negotiators.

After several hours the situation ended peacefully with the man walking off the bridge. He was then taken by police to Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak for evaluation.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for civilians and veterans.

Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text to 741-741.

