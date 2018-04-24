DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Despite recent updates, Wild About Harry’s on Dallas’ Knox Street will close shop in May.
Landlords gave the popular eatery notice to vacate by May 15, according to an Instagram post.
Open since ’96, Wild About Harry’s owners are actively looking for a new location in Highland Park. No doubt it will do very well there.
For now, they’re urging customers to visit their Hall Street store in Deep Ellum.
@wildaboutharrysdallas Wild About Harrys has been given notice to vacate the Knox Street Store by May 15. We are actively looking for a new location in the HP area. Please visit our Hall Street store in Deep Ellum. Thank you to everyone for their loyalty and friendship to Harry and staff over the last 22 yrs, making Knox a great place to home. 🇺🇸God Bless & Be Cool ❤️