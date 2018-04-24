DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Despite recent updates, Wild About Harry’s on Dallas’ Knox Street will close shop in May.

Landlords gave the popular eatery notice to vacate by May 15, according to an Instagram post.

Open since ’96, Wild About Harry’s owners are actively looking for a new location in Highland Park. No doubt it will do very well there.

For now, they’re urging customers to visit their Hall Street store in Deep Ellum.