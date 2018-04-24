NORTHEAST DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two police officers and one civilian were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent.

It happened in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive near the Hamilton Park neighborhood.

The Dallas Police Department said both of the officers are in critical condition.

One of the police officers was taken to Presbyterian Hospital.

We can confirm that two @DallasPD officers have been shot and critically wounded. We will provide updates as we get them. Please pray for our officers and their families. — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) April 24, 2018

A civilian was also shot in this incident. The condition of the civilian is unknown at this time. — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) April 24, 2018

#BREAKING: #Dallas #police confirm two officers have been shot inside a Home Depot store. A third person, civilian, has also been shot. Store employees say one of the officers worked security at store on regular basis. @CBSDFW — MaryAnn Martinez (@maryanncbs11) April 24, 2018

Police with guns drawn were seen at the back of the Home Depot as employees appeared to be rushing out of the back of the store and away from the area.

Dallas SWAT and Canine Units are searching a creek bed nearby for the suspect.

The store was evacuated and workers were sent home for the day.

This is a developing story please click back for updates.