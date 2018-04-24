CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The Ones for Texas, welcomes […]
LAS VEGAS (AP) – A month after speaking at the ‘March for Our Lives’ in his hometown of Austin, Matthew McConaughey said that he supports some gun control, but fears that the youth-led movement will be “hijacked” by those hoping to eliminate all guns in the United States.

McConaughey spoke about his support for the marchers on Monday in Las Vegas, where he was promoting his upcoming film, “White Boy Rick,” at the CinemaCon theater owners convention.

The actor called gun violence “an epidemic in our country.”

“I’ve got a lot of friends who are gun owners. I’ve got a lot of friends who are NRA. I grew up hunting. We had responsible gun ownership, but I was taught the right way to respect that tool,” McConaughey said.

“At the same time, their petition that they were speaking about is a very good one. And I also fear that their campaign — they have to watch that they don’t get hijacked,” McConaughey added. “Meaning, a lot of the crowd was for no guns at all. That was not the march for life. ‘March for Our Lives’ was for rightful, just, responsible gun ownership — but against assault rifles, against unlimited magazines and for following up on the regulations.”

The 48-year-old Oscar winner said that he hoped to find room for agreement between anti-gun activists and the NRA.

“The two sides got to talk,” McConaughey said. “Because we both agree that there’s an epidemic. We both agree something has got to change. So, I was for what they were marching for, and I wanted to speak to my hometown on the capital of my state Texas’ steps. And also talk to the many men and women who I grew up with, I know that had the guns, that owned the guns, and say, ‘Hey, do we really, where can we reach across the aisle here? Find a compromise for the betterment of all of us.'”

McConaughey plays the father of a teenager who becomes a drug dealer and an FBI informant in “White Boy Rick,” based on a true story. It’s set for a September release in theaters.

