FAIRFAX, Virginia (CBSDFW.COM) – The National Rifle Association Institute for Legislative Action announced Tuesday that Vice President Mike Pence will keynote the annual NRA-ILA Leadership Forum on Friday, May 4, in Dallas.

The NRA said in a news release the event “kicks off the 2018 election cycle and will feature a powerful lineup of pro-freedom speakers.”

Among those with Texas ties scheduled to speak at the event are Gov. Greg Abbott, Sen. John Cornyn, Sen. Ted Cruz are scheduled to speak.

The forum takes place at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Arena from noon to 3:00 p.m.