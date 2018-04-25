CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The Ones for Texas, welcomes […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDNewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North Texas for more than 90 years. KRLD is the place to go for breaking news, local news and severe weather information. We update traffic & weather together on the 8s. KRLD began broadcasting on Halloween Day, 1926 from a small second floor room at the Adolphus […]
105.3 The FanAs the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with 100,000 watts of power to cover the Metroplex with relatable sports talk programming for everyone. The Fan is proud to be the flagship of the Dallas Cowboys Radio Network, the Texas Rangers Radio Network, NFL Football, NCAA Football and NCAA Basketball. […]
By Andrea Lucia
Filed Under:bell tolled, Cathedral Shrine of the Virgin of the Guadalupe, Dallas, dallas police, Fallen Officer, Line of Duty Death, Local TV, Officer Killed, Officer Rogelio Santander

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – At the Cathedral Shrine of the Virgin of the Guadalupe, a bell tolled 27 times Wednesday night, once for each year of Rogelio Santander’s life.

During evening mass, Father Angel Torres said a special prayer for the murdered officer, as colleagues sat listening in the pews.

At the Dallas Police Department’s Northeast Patrol Station where Santander was stationed, citizens he once worked to protect came to pay tribute.

“They’re our heroes. You know? They’re our heroes,” said Luis Hernandez.

Flags at flew at half-staff, blue ribbons were tied around the building’s front columns, and flowers left by mourners covered the hood of a patrol car parked out front.

“It’s just hard… heartbreaking,” said Evaristo Mora.

His son once worked at the same Home Depot where Santander and his partner were shot yesterday.

“This time it was officers. Next time it could be people who work there. It makes me think of my family,” said Mora.

At Dallas’ Skyline High School, Coach Danny Barentine remembers the former soccer player who was always happy to help others.

“Great team player, great friend to each one of the guys,” he said.

“I was proud of him, going through that difficult process of becoming a police officer,” said Coach Francisco Chavez, who graduated with Santander in 2009.

“He was that kind of person that put others first and was willing to help others,” he said.

After Chavez heard two officers were shot yesterday, he reached out to his old friend.

“I didn’t hear anything from Rogelio,” he said.

It wasn’t until Wednesday morning he learned the news.

“That’s when everything came crashing down,” he said.

Dallas Police scheduled a public candlelight vigil for Officer Santander Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at the Northeast Patrol Station. 

officer rogelio santander Bell Tolls At Mass For Fallen Dallas Officer

Officer Rogelio Santander

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch