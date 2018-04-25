CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The Ones for Texas, welcomes […]
MANITOU SPRINGS (CBS Local) – The Manitou Incline is a grueling test of toughness and fitness, and this week a Colorado woman without legs ascended the famous stairs.

incline Double Amputee Climbs Manitou Incline In 4 Hours

(credit: Mandy Horvath/Instagram)

Mandy Horvath of Colorado Springs lost her legs in a train accident several years ago. She posted pictures and a video of her April 23 climb to Instagram. Horvath thinks the achievement might have been a first for a female double amputee.

The Manitou incline gains 2,000 feet of elevation in less than one mile of stairs. It took Horvath four hours, but she came out on top.

“It’s actually Limb Loss Awareness Month, so that was a big factor in doing it. Just to get it out there and advocate for other people that are disabled, missing a limb, veterans and et cetera,” she said.

The Manitou Incline is famous for its sweeping views and steep grade, which is as steep as 68 percent in certain places. The 2,744-step trail is actually made up of the remains of a former tourist railway track constructed in 1907.

The courageous climber added she may try climbing Colorado’s Pikes Peak soon.

[H/T CBS Denver]

