HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – President George H.W. Bush was moved from the intensive care unit at Houston Methodist Hospital to a regular patient room, and is expected to recover there, according to a tweet from his spokesman Jim McGrath.

The 41st president has been in Houston Methodist Hospital since Sunday, a day after his wife’s funeral, for treatment of an infection that’s spread to his blood.

Bush is alert and talking with hospital staff, family and friends, and doctors are pleased with his progress, according to McGrath.

Herewith an update on the health of former President @GeorgeHWBush: pic.twitter.com/vfhKBv8EFD — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) April 25, 2018

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)