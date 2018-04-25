PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush says his father, former President George H.W. Bush, is “stronger than an ox.”

Jeb Bush is speaking Wednesday at Brown University in Rhode Island.

Bush mentioned the recent death of his mother, Barbara, and the hospitalization of his father in his opening remarks. He said the former president, who he called the greatest man alive, is out of intensive care and will be leaving Houston Methodist Hospital in Texas on Friday. He had contracted an infection that had spread to his blood.

Without naming President Donald Trump, former Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush spoke of a “big dog” and improving political discourse while at a university lecture.

Bush says “You’re not a big dog if you disparage the disabled.” Trump mocked a disabled reporter while on the campaign trail in 2015.